Man uses fake payment app to defraud shopkeeper in Ludhiana, arrested

The Division Number 3 police on Sunday arrested a man who duped a garment shop owner of ₹8,700 by showing a fake payment screenshot after pretending to make an online transaction. The accused was later identified as Lokesh Kapoor, a resident of Kharar, while his accomplice remains at large. The accused confessed that both he and his accomplice are drug addicts who regularly travel to Ludhiana to carry out such scams to fund their addiction. (Shutterstock)

The complainant, Talwinder Singh Bunty, who owns a garment store near CMC Chowk, told police that on July 30, two men visited his shop posing as regular customers. They selected items worth ₹8,700 and, at the time of payment, asked for a QR code to make a digital transaction. One of them showed a screenshot of a successful payment and quickly left the shop.

Minutes later, when Bunty checked his account, he realised no money had been credited. He immediately filed a complaint with the police and began searching for the accused with whatever details were available from the CCTV footage and receipts.

Acting swiftly, ASI Sulakhan Singh, the investigating officer, said the police managed to trace and arrest Lokesh Kapoor. During interrogation, the accused admitted to committing similar frauds across Ludhiana. He also confessed that both he and his accomplice are drug addicts who regularly travel to Ludhiana to carry out such scams to fund their addiction.

The investigation revealed that Kapoor was using a fraudulent mobile app that tricks shopkeepers. ASI Singh explained, “The app is designed in such a way that it generates a fake confirmation screen, making it look like a genuine transaction has occurred. In reality, the money is either transferred to someone else or not at all.”

Police are now tracking other shopkeepers who might have been duped by the same method and are also working to identify and arrest Kapoor’s accomplice. A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) ,338 (forgery of valuable security), 336 (3) (forgery),340 (2) (fraudulent or dishonest use of forged documents or electronic records), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.