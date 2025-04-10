Menu Explore
Man visiting brother at central jail in Ludhiana, caught with intoxicant, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 10, 2025 05:54 AM IST

According to the police, his brother, Gurpreet Singh, currently imprisoned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has also been booked in connection with the incident; officials say Jaspreet was found in possession of 2.5gm ‘sulpha’, a cannabis-based substance

The local police arrested a man after he was caught by staff at central jail allegedly carrying an intoxicating substance as he came to meet his jailed brother, officials said.

Police said Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Rajgarh village, Doraha, was arrested. (File)

Police said Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Rajgarh village, Doraha, was arrested.

According to the police, his brother, Gurpreet Singh, currently imprisoned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has also been booked in connection with the incident.

According to assistant jail superintendent Inderpreet Singh, Jaspreet was found in possession of 2.5gm ‘sulpha’, a cannabis-based substance, during frisking at the jail gate. “He was detained and handed over to the police,” Inderpreet said.

“Sulpha does not fall under the NDPS Act and the case was registered under relevant sections of the Prisons Act,” said the assistant superintendent.

Authorities are awaiting confirmation from medical experts to verify the composition of the seized substance to determine if it qualifies for action under the NDPS Act, the assistant superintendent said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar, the investigating officer from division number 7 police station, said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the jail authorities.

