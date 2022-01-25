Mandi hooch tragedy: CM Jai Ram Thakur takes on Congress, tells Oppn to behave sensibly

Two days after the Special Investigation Team of the police cracked the Mandi hooch tragedy case that led to the death of seven persons, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said his government was pondering over amending laws to crack down on criminals.

“In case of death, as it happened in Mandi after the consumption of spurious liquor, the government will attach the properties of offenders to pay damages and compensate the aggrieved persons or next of kin of deceased,” said the chief minister, who also holds the excise and taxation portfolio.

“Investigations which are at an advanced stage have found connection of Congress leader in the case,” he said while interacting with mediapersons. He flayed opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri, saying that the Congress was blaming others when it has come to the fore that its own leaders are involved in the case.

“Leader of the Opposition should behave responsibly,” he said, adding that his government has paid compensation to those who died in the tragedy.

“People lost lives due to those involved in the illicit trade. My government has tried to help the families of the victims in the hour of crisis,” the CM said.

Thakur also praised the Special Investigation Team of the police for cracking the case with high precision and speed.

Two days ago the police had arrested Congress general secretary of Hamirpur district unit Neeraj Thakur. He was arrested from Chandigarh on Saturday evening after nine boxes of illegal liquor were seized from his commercial complex in Hamirpur.

Initial investigation revealed that Thakur owned 17 liquor vends, a hotel and property worth crores. The SIT is scrutinising papers of his property.