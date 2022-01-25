Mandi hooch tragedy: Himachal Congress chief seeks judicial probe

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Mandi hooch tragedy in which seven people died after consuming toxic liquor.

The government should order a judicial probe into this, he said, adding that how was it possible that the illegal liquor factory was operational for years and police or the excise department didn’t know about it.

The state government swung into action only after seven people died and now the police are claiming to have cracked the case within hours.

The question, however, is why couldn’t police detect the illegal business for years, said Rathore, adding that it was a complete failure of the government machinery and its department.

Rathore said that the Congress has been continuously raising the issue of various mafias ruling the roost under the current regime. The government has failed to take concrete action against the liquor mafia, mining mafia, drug mafia and forest mafia, he alleged. He claimed that the lax attitude of the government on the liquor policy reflects its connivance with the liquor mafia.

‘Party has no place for anti-social elements’

On the involvement of Hamirpur district Congress official in the illegal liquor trade, Rathore said the party has no place for anti-social elements.

Those who help or advocate such elements will not be spared either. “The party has already expelled the person found involved in the case,” he said.

Rathore said the government cannot escape its responsibility by blaming the Congress. Rathore said because the mafia has spread its roots to the village and many big fish are suspected to be involved in it, therefore, it becomes necessary that the government should conduct a judicial inquiry into it so that the culprit can be brought to books.