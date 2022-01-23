Mandi hooch tragedy: Kingpin held, two illegal factories busted

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday cracked the Mandi hooch deaths case with the arrest of the key accused and busted two illicit liquor bottling plants at Hamirpur and Nalagarh.

Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu said it was a major challenge for being first of its kind case in Himachal and required coordinated efforts of various teams of the SIT in carrying out raids, seizures and the arrest.

“The case has been solved within 72 hours by the SIT,” said Kundu. The SIT was headed by the DIG, Central Range, Madhu Sudan.

Five people had died after consuming toxic liquor in the Salapar area of Sundernagar in Mandi district on January 19 while two died the next day.

After the tragedy unfolded, the police had registered a case of culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy and arrested four persons on January 20, who, the DGP said, were the foot-soldiers in the racket.

The prime suspect in the case, Narender, alias Kalu from Maloh village of Sundernagar, was on the run since the incident. He landed in the police net on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“He revealed that the main supplier of the illicit liquor was Gaurav Manhas, alias Goru from Palampur, Kangra, who was arrested from a hotel in Zirkpur on Thursday,” said the DGP.

During the interrogation, Manhas revealed that there was an illegal bottling unit in Hamirpur being run by two persons from UP, who carry out the mixing operations. Water for the above unit was procured from Hamirpur, empty bottles from a scrap dealer, bottle caps, boxes and cartons were procured from Parwanoo, spirit from a person named Sagar Saini in drums and the last procurement was 25 drums.

He said “VRV Santra” stickers were made with the help of a graphic designer while bottling plant equipment was procured from Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Nine teams of SIT carried out search and seizures at various places,” said Kundu. He said the Hamirpur team, which busted the illegal bottling plant, seized 6,000 bottles of liquor, empty bottles, cartons, plastic tanks, label strips, hologram stickers and other material. The premises named Rainbow Café was owned by Praveen Thakur, a local, who ran the illegal operation in collusion with Pushpender and Sunny from Bhawanigarh of Aligarh in UP.

The DGP said the police recovered ₹25 lakh cash during a raid at the house of the kingpin in Palampur besides other documentary evidence.

At the instance of Goru, another illegal bottling plant was raided by the Baddi police, the DGP said.

The factory was apparently run by another illegal liquor production gang. A separate FIR under the Excise Act has been registered at the Nalagarh Police Station. It was also found that the kingpin had supplied 1,400 boxes of illicit liquor to distributers in Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Bilaspur.

“Other people involved in this racket have been identified and are being interrogated. Among them are Sagar Saini from Ambala; AK Tripathi from Samba; Ajay Kohli from Baijnath of Kangra and Ajay Sharma and Prakash Chand from Parwanoo,” he said.

The DGP said the deaths might have been caused by improper mixing of the ingredients at the Hamirpur plant, or impure spirit which may have contained methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol.

He said the role of excise officers may also come under the scanner in this case.

