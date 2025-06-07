Mandi student becomes DC for a day

With a view to motivating the youth to excel in the field of education and to encourage meritorious students, the Mandi district administration has initiated the ‘DC for a Day’ campaign and under this innovative effort, Anvi Singh of Doon village of Sarkaghat area became DC for a day. With a view to motivating the youth to excel in the field of education and to encourage meritorious students, the Mandi district administration has initiated the ‘DC for a Day’ campaign and under this innovative effort, Anvi Singh of Doon village of Sarkaghat area became DC for a day. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Anvi, daughter of Vikram Singh Thakur and Anita Verma, is a student of Alok Bharti Vidyalaya, Kotli. This year she has been the district topper in the 10th class examination of Himachal Pradesh School Education Board and has secured fourth position in the state.

She reached the office at 9 am in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan. As soon as she sat on DC’s chair, the staff formally welcomed her. Anvi’s father and grandfather were also with her on this occasion.

The first challenge before Anvi was the earthquake rehearsal. Anvi reached the VC room and was introduced to all the officers and she monitored the rehearsal. She also got information about various branches of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Later she also went for field inspection during which she also heard the complaints of the people and ordered the concerned departments to resolve them on the spot.

Anvi called it a memorable moment and day of her life. She said that she got to know many practical things about administrative work. She expressed her gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Mandi for providing her the opportunity of ‘DC for a Day’.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said that efforts are being made at various levels to make the lives of the children of the district better.