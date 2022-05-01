Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manimajra man duped of 4.73 lakhs

The man, a resident of Modern Housing Complex in Majra, received a link to update KYC of his bank account and on doing so ₹4.73 lakhs were withdrawn from his account in two transactions
Manimajra man duped of 4.73 lakhs
Published on May 01, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: A Manimajra resident has been duped of 4.73 lakhs on the pretext of updating his KYC online, police said.

RD Gupta, a resident of Modern Housing Complex, received a link via SMS to update the KYC of his bank account earlier this year. After clicking on the link and filling his details, 4,73,757 was withdrawn from the complainant’s account in two transactions, they said.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

In another incident, Gurbant Singh of Kajheri reported that an unknown person offered him a loan for 7 lakh from Bajaj Finance on February 4. He was asked to transfer 70,000 security after which the accused didn’t provide any loan or return the money. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

