Manimajra man duped of ₹4.73 lakhs
: A Manimajra resident has been duped of ₹4.73 lakhs on the pretext of updating his KYC online, police said.
RD Gupta, a resident of Modern Housing Complex, received a link via SMS to update the KYC of his bank account earlier this year. After clicking on the link and filling his details, ₹4,73,757 was withdrawn from the complainant’s account in two transactions, they said.
A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station.
In another incident, Gurbant Singh of Kajheri reported that an unknown person offered him a loan for ₹7 lakh from Bajaj Finance on February 4. He was asked to transfer ₹70,000 security after which the accused didn’t provide any loan or return the money. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Khattar to inaugurate Panipat’s new cooperative sugarmill today
In a major relief to sugarcane growers, the newly-constructed cooperative sugarmill in Panipat will start crushing operations from May 1 (Sunday). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the sugarmill on the occasion of International Labour Day at Dahar village on the Rohtak-Panipat highway. Khattar had announced to set up the new sugarmill in Panipat in 2014.
-
Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts
The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana's Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat. A farmer from Charkhi Dadri, Raveen Sangwan, said he had sown cotton crop after harvesting mustard and is in dire need of electricity. President of Laghu Udyog Association in Hisar's Uklana, Sandeep Bithmara, said small industrialists had urgeed the power officials to provide continuous electricity and ensure fixed cuts.
-
Rising stray cattle numbers leave Haryana gaushalas crowded
Even as the number of gaushalas (cow shelters) in Haryana has gone up threefold in the last five years, from 175 in 2017 to over 700 in 2022, the ever-increasing stray cattle population has ensured that these have remained overcrowded. As per information, the state currently has around five lakh stray cattle. In the last year alone, the number of stray cattle increased by 51,000 while 116 new gaushalas were set up during this period.
-
Blazing sun, prevailing heatwave keeping mercury in the red in Prayagraj
The rising mercury in Sangam city is breaking all previous records. On April 30, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above normal—the third-highest temperature ever recorded in April in Prayagraj. Due to the record-breaking heat in the district, it has become difficult for people to commute during the daytime. The mercury had reached almost 47 degrees or crossed the mark only in May.
-
UNNAO: Teen nurse allegedly gang raped, murdered on first day of job
An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day of her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday. The woman's family has lodged an FIR, alleging that she was gang raped and murdered, said station house officer Bangarmau, Gajannath Shukla, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.
