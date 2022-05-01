Manimajra man duped of 4.73 lakhs

: A Manimajra resident has been duped of ₹4.73 lakhs on the pretext of updating his KYC online, police said.

RD Gupta, a resident of Modern Housing Complex, received a link via SMS to update the KYC of his bank account earlier this year. After clicking on the link and filling his details, ₹4,73,757 was withdrawn from the complainant’s account in two transactions, they said.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

In another incident, Gurbant Singh of Kajheri reported that an unknown person offered him a loan for ₹7 lakh from Bajaj Finance on February 4. He was asked to transfer ₹70,000 security after which the accused didn’t provide any loan or return the money. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.