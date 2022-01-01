Manjinder Sirsa withdraws his resignation as DSGMC chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vested political interests are trying to create confusion. I have withdrawn my resignation so that DSGMC functioning is not hampered. It is just a temporary arrangement , says Sirsa
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHTC and PTI

New Delhi: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said he has withdrawn his resignation as president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGM) as a stopgap arrangement to address administrative issues of the body.

Sirsa, as a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, had lost from Punjabi Bagh seat in the DSGMC polls held in August this year. The party, however, won the polls by bagging 27 of the 46 seats.

Later, Sirsa quit SAD to join the BJP. He had also resigned from the post of DSGMC president that he was holding before the elections.

“I withdrew my resignation to address administrative problems like release of salaries of the employees. I will be there till a new chairman is elected in the elections to be held in January next year,” he told PTI.

He also claimed that the resignation tendered by him from the post of DSGMC president was not accepted due to technical and legal issues.

In a DSGMC office order issued under the name of Sirsa on Friday, collapse of the administrative system, non-payment of salaries and bonus to employees of DSGMC and its institutions, and preparations at Bala Sahib Hospital run by DSGMC to tackle third wave of COVID, were cited as reasons behind the move.

“.....the undersigned has decided to withdraw his resignation with immediate effect for the smooth functioning of DSGMC and will continue to discharge his duties as President-DSGMC till the formation of new management Committee of DSGMC,” stated the order.

BJP trying to take over management of DSGMC: SAD

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the BJP was attempting to take over management of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and alleged it as a direct interference in the religious affairs of the Sikh community. In a statement, senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema said it is clear that the latest move of Sirsa to withdraw his resignation as president of the DSGMC has been done at the behest of the BJP and that the party is behind this naked attempt to take over control of the religious body”.

