Mann govt betraying SC community with partial loan waiver: Balbir Singh Sidhu

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 07, 2025 09:56 AM IST

Balbir Singh Sidhu also criticised the AAP government for failing to implement land reforms, delaying plot allotments to landless SC families, and neglecting social welfare schemes like pensions, ration cards and education aid

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of betraying the Scheduled Caste (SC) community by making misleading claims regarding a loan waiver scheme under the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation.

Sidhu claimed that despite the government’s announcement of a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68 crore loan waiver, only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.02 crore—the principal amount—has actually been waived. (HT File Photo)
Sidhu claimed that despite the government’s announcement of a 68 crore loan waiver, only 30.02 crore—the principal amount—has actually been waived. (HT File Photo)

Sidhu claimed that despite the government’s announcement of a 68 crore loan waiver, only 30.02 crore—the principal amount—has actually been waived. He pointed out that 22.95 crore in interest and 14.87 crore in penalties remain unpaid. “This is a clear attempt to mislead the SC community with inflated figures while delivering far less on the ground,” he said.

He warned that by dismantling the financial setup of the SC Vikas Corporation, which largely depends on interest revenue, the Mann government is endangering its sustainability. “This incomplete waiver not only denies relief to 4,727 families but also shuts down future opportunities for thousands more,” Sidhu said.

Terming the issue as one of trust and justice, Sidhu demanded a complete waiver of 68 crore, including interest and penalties. He also called for the immediate release of additional funds to revive the corporation’s loan schemes and form a clear roadmap to support SC employment, entrepreneurship and housing.

Sidhu further criticised the AAP government for failing to implement land reforms, delaying plot allotments to landless SC families, and neglecting social welfare schemes like pensions, ration cards and education aid.

He said, “If the government fails to act, the Congress will take this fight to every corner of Punjab to ensure justice for the SC community.”

