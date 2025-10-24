Punjab CM seeks relaxation in paddy procurement specifications from Centre

In the wake of the damage caused to the paddy crops due to the floods in the state, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday urged the Centre to give relaxation in the uniform specifications for paddy procurement.

The chief minister, who inspected the ongoing procurement operations in the local grain market in Bassi Pathana and Morinda, said that the farmers of the state have suffered huge loss due to the flood fury in the state. He said that in wake of loss suffered by the food growers due to such inclement weather conditions, the Centre should give relaxation in uniform specifications for paddy procurement because the moisture content, damaged and discoloured grains quantity in paddy has increased.

Mann said that he has already requested the Union government in this regard to facilitate the farmers as preliminary findings indicate damage and discolouration of paddy in several affected areas due to the floods.

Replying to another query, the CM slammed the Union government for “meting out step-motherly treatment” with the state. He said that the state is yet to receive ₹1,600 crore announced by the Prime Minister for the flood relief.

The CM said that despite massive devastation caused by floods in the state, Punjab is still expected to contribute 170 LMT of paddy to the national pool. He said that elaborate arrangements have been made in mandis to ensure that every grain produced is purchased in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

He said that till today, 63.49 lakh MT of paddy had arrived in the mandis, out of which 61.01 lakh MT had already been purchased. He said that in line with the state government’s norm to ensure lifting within 72 hours of procurement, an impressive 91.80% lifting had been achieved.

Mann further mentioned that payments totaling ₹13,073 crore had already been made to farmers for the procured grains.

The CM said that due to the efforts made by the state government, the procurement operation in the mandis has been very smooth and hassle-free. He said that every effort is being made to facilitate the farmers in selling their produce so that they do not face any sort of inconvenience in the mandis.

The CM said that he will formally extend an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to attend a series of events being organised by the state government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.