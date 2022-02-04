Man’s body found in gutter in Panchkula; wife, neighbour booked

The body of a man was found from a gutter near Ashiyana Block, Sector 26, Panchkula. The deceased has been identified as Siya Ram, a labourer from Madanpur village, Sector 26, Panchkula.

As per the FIR registered on Thursday at the police station, Chandimandir, the victim was murdered.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of Ram Singh, the brother of the deceased.

“My brother used to live in Madanpur village. On Thursday, his contractor sent me a picture on WhatsApp, where my brother was lying dead. I was told that my sister-in-law had an extramarital affair with her neighbour. The duo had a fight with my brother as well. I am sure they killed him and threw the body in the gutter,” he stated in the FIR.

On the basis of his complaint, a murder case was registered against Sanjay Kumar, neighbour, and the victim’s wife.

