Mansa tops Punjab in fast delivery of public services at Sewa Kendras

Mansa district has topped the state in fast delivery of public services through Sewa Kendras for years 2021-22. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said on Tuesday that the district had a pendency of .06% in public services rendered from May 10, 2021 to May 9, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the assessment period of the last year, Mansa administration had received 1,33,698 applications and only 86 applications were under process. It was the lowest in the state, said the DC. Mansa has 13 Sewa Kendras where all 379 services are provided. The DC lauded the entire staff of public facilitation centres for meeting deadlines. He said the status of applications is audited on regular basis from subdivision to district-level to fix accountability.