Mansa tops Punjab in fast delivery of public services at Sewa Kendras
Mansa district has topped the state in fast delivery of public services through Sewa Kendras for years 2021-22. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said on Tuesday that the district had a pendency of .06% in public services rendered from May 10, 2021 to May 9, 2022.
During the assessment period of the last year, Mansa administration had received 1,33,698 applications and only 86 applications were under process. It was the lowest in the state, said the DC. Mansa has 13 Sewa Kendras where all 379 services are provided. The DC lauded the entire staff of public facilitation centres for meeting deadlines. He said the status of applications is audited on regular basis from subdivision to district-level to fix accountability.
‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe
Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma's complaint was “false and mischievous.”
Ludhiana man booked for raping 16-year-old cousin
A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, was booked on Tuesday for raping his 16-year-old cousin. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Talwandi Kalan village. She stated that she had gone to Lakhpur village in Kapurthala, following the death of her cousin on May 7. The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened her daughter to keep mum.
Ways to bridge skill gap discussed during Punjab’s first-ever industry-academia meet
In a bid to boost collaboration between industry and academia, the technical education and industrial training department organised the first-ever edition of Industry Academia Meet 2022. Principal secretary, technical education, Rahul Bhandari, who chaired the meet, said the initiative will go a long way in creating synergy between the industry and academia, imparting technical education to help bridge the skill gap and upskilling youth so that they can be gainfully employed.
Six-month-old girl found in bushes in Zirakpur
A six-month-old bound and gagged girl was found in roadside bushes at Chhat light point in Zirakpur on Tuesday. The girl, who was covered with a cloth, was noticed by two motorcycle-borne youths, who informed the police. Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh from Zirakpur police station said the infant was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli and was found stable. Police are working to trace the person who left the child in the bushes.
BoI’s Sangrur SP on the run after being booked for graft
Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police is on the run after hKaranveer Singh'saide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Davinder officer and posted in Sangrur district's Bureau of Investigation (BoI), a separate wing created to investigate crimes.
