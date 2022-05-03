Day before Eid, markets in Kashmir see heavy footfall

A day before Eid, all prominent markets and shops in the Valley witnessed massive rush on Monday and frequent traffic jams were the order of the day.

The Goni Khan Market in Srinagar, known for its cosmetics, jewellery and apparels, witnessed a good rush of people, particularly women shoppers. Customers also flocked bakeries and readymade garment outlets, especially at the city centre in Lal Chowk and Residency Road.

Iqbal Ahmad, who was selling readymade garments at Residency Road, said that that there was huge rush for the last couple of days. “It’s after three years of the slump caused by Covid that we are seeing good numbers,” he said.

At many shops, young children were seen accompanying their parents for the Eid shopping.

Even the street vendors selling various items did good business over the last two days.

In Old City, the Nawhatta Chowk market witnessed a high footfall. “People turned up in good numbers to purchase items from street vendors and the shops,” said Manzoor Khan, a shopkeeper. At many places police officials were busy in managing crowd. “There were traffic jams at many places and It took us an hour to cover two kilometre distance at a city centre,” said Abdul Qayoom, a government employee.

There was also huge rush at ATM’s across the city and even intermittent outages were seen, J&K Bank’s digital and alternate channels have recorded 2 million transactions to tune of over ₹1,000 crores ahead of Eid.