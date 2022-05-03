Day before Eid, markets in Kashmir see heavy footfall
A day before Eid, all prominent markets and shops in the Valley witnessed massive rush on Monday and frequent traffic jams were the order of the day.
The Goni Khan Market in Srinagar, known for its cosmetics, jewellery and apparels, witnessed a good rush of people, particularly women shoppers. Customers also flocked bakeries and readymade garment outlets, especially at the city centre in Lal Chowk and Residency Road.
Iqbal Ahmad, who was selling readymade garments at Residency Road, said that that there was huge rush for the last couple of days. “It’s after three years of the slump caused by Covid that we are seeing good numbers,” he said.
At many shops, young children were seen accompanying their parents for the Eid shopping.
Even the street vendors selling various items did good business over the last two days.
In Old City, the Nawhatta Chowk market witnessed a high footfall. “People turned up in good numbers to purchase items from street vendors and the shops,” said Manzoor Khan, a shopkeeper. At many places police officials were busy in managing crowd. “There were traffic jams at many places and It took us an hour to cover two kilometre distance at a city centre,” said Abdul Qayoom, a government employee.
There was also huge rush at ATM’s across the city and even intermittent outages were seen, J&K Bank’s digital and alternate channels have recorded 2 million transactions to tune of over ₹1,000 crores ahead of Eid.
-
Delhiwale: Crunchy souvenirs from Ujjain
A thread that linked Gurugram's Jama Masjid with the temple town of Ujjain has reclaimed its pre-pandemic tautness. The object of our interest is a biscuit cart that looks very modest, but happens to be a long-time landmark in the area. Made in Ujjain's Kanha Bakery, these biscuits are arrayed out in chocolate, jeera, ajwain, cherry, and coconut flavours.
-
Amid LoC truce, Pakistan shifts focus to narco-terrorism in J&K
With the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in place since February 25 last year and infiltration at its lowest, Pakistan is now resorting to narco-terrorism as part of its design to spoil the youth of India and at the same time fund and fuel terrorism through its proceeds, senior Army officers said on Tuesday.
-
GMADA razes illegal constructions in Mullanpur
Swinging into action, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday began GMADA's drive to vacate around 200 acres of land for the Dasmesh Link Canal, metro project and underdeveloped parks. On Monday, GMADA estate office officials began the drive at Mullanpur and vacated around 19 acres of land. Estate officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said out of the 10 houses built on GMADA land, five were demolished.
-
Showers on the cards today in J&K
The people of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get relief from soaring temperatures on Tuesday as the weather office here has predicted rains. The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of J&K on Monday and parts of Jammu have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past two days. “Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds,” director of the meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said. The day temperatures in Kashmir are also hovering above normal.
-
AAP, BJP trade charges over NGO link with Adesh Gupta
State deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that officials of the North Delhi civic body have been collecting funds for an NGO run by associates of a claim the saffron party refuted, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta.
