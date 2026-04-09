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Marriage, Canadian PR & separation; Woman booked in Ludhiana

The case was registered on the complaint of Jarnail Singh, a resident of Aman Nagar, whose son Maan Singh married Amandeep Kaur in February 2024

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Salem Tabri police have booked a Canada-based woman, her family members and a matchmaker on charges of cheating and forgery. The FIR has been registered on the statement of her father-in-law, who alleged that the woman married his son only to secure Canada’s permanent residency (PR).

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, currently residing in Canada. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, currently residing in Canada, her father Balbeer Singh and brother Jasveer Singh, both residents of Rehana Jattan village in Kapurthala, and Gurwinder Singh of Bhora village in Ludhiana, who acted as the matchmaker.

The case was registered on the complaint of Jarnail Singh, a resident of Aman Nagar, whose son Maan Singh married Amandeep Kaur in February 2024.

According to the complainant, the marriage was arranged through Gurwinder Singh, after which Maan Singh, who has been settled in Canada for over a decade, returned and began the process to take his wife with him. Amandeep reached Canada in October 2024 and, with her husband’s support, secured permanent residency (PR) in February 2025.

Following the probe, the police registered an FIR under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(2) (cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable securities, will, etc), 336 (3), 340 (2) (forged document or electronic record) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Inspector Harshveer Singh, SHO, said further investigation is underway and action will be taken based on evidence.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Marriage, Canadian PR & separation; Woman booked in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Marriage, Canadian PR & separation; Woman booked in Ludhiana
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