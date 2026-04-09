Marriage, Canadian PR & separation; Woman booked in Ludhiana

The Salem Tabri police have booked a Canada-based woman, her family members and a matchmaker on charges of cheating and forgery. The FIR has been registered on the statement of her father-in-law, who alleged that the woman married his son only to secure Canada’s permanent residency (PR).

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, currently residing in Canada. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, currently residing in Canada, her father Balbeer Singh and brother Jasveer Singh, both residents of Rehana Jattan village in Kapurthala, and Gurwinder Singh of Bhora village in Ludhiana, who acted as the matchmaker.

The case was registered on the complaint of Jarnail Singh, a resident of Aman Nagar, whose son Maan Singh married Amandeep Kaur in February 2024.

According to the complainant, the marriage was arranged through Gurwinder Singh, after which Maan Singh, who has been settled in Canada for over a decade, returned and began the process to take his wife with him. Amandeep reached Canada in October 2024 and, with her husband’s support, secured permanent residency (PR) in February 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Jarnail Singh alleged that soon after obtaining PR, Amandeep allegedly began quarreling with her husband and eventually left him to live separately in Canada. He has strongly alleged that Amandeep Kaur, in connivance with her family and the matchmaker, entered into the marriage with the sole intention of moving to Canada. “She married my son only to secure PR. Once she achieved her goal, she abandoned him. It was a planned act of cheating,” the complainant alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jarnail Singh alleged that soon after obtaining PR, Amandeep allegedly began quarreling with her husband and eventually left him to live separately in Canada. He has strongly alleged that Amandeep Kaur, in connivance with her family and the matchmaker, entered into the marriage with the sole intention of moving to Canada. “She married my son only to secure PR. Once she achieved her goal, she abandoned him. It was a planned act of cheating,” the complainant alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case also involves allegations of forged documents used to strengthen her immigration profile. The complainant stated that Amandeep was enrolled in an online nursing course, for which two experience certificates were submitted to support her application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case also involves allegations of forged documents used to strengthen her immigration profile. The complainant stated that Amandeep was enrolled in an online nursing course, for which two experience certificates were submitted to support her application. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the police inquiry, discrepancies emerged. One certificate claimed she worked at a Kapurthala-based clinic from October 2020 to January 2024, while another showed employment at a Ludhiana clinic from July 2022 to October 2024. However, the Kapurthala doctor stated that she had worked there only from July 2022 to January 2024, contradicting the certificate. The Ludhiana-based doctor denied issuing any such document and said his signatures had been forged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the police inquiry, discrepancies emerged. One certificate claimed she worked at a Kapurthala-based clinic from October 2020 to January 2024, while another showed employment at a Ludhiana clinic from July 2022 to October 2024. However, the Kapurthala doctor stated that she had worked there only from July 2022 to January 2024, contradicting the certificate. The Ludhiana-based doctor denied issuing any such document and said his signatures had been forged. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the probe, the police registered an FIR under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(2) (cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable securities, will, etc), 336 (3), 340 (2) (forged document or electronic record) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Inspector Harshveer Singh, SHO, said further investigation is underway and action will be taken based on evidence.

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