Maruti Suzuki, Haryana ink pact for Sonepat plant

Auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for allotment of land to set up a car manufacturing unit on 800 acre at the industrial model township (IMT) Kharkhauda in Sonepat.

A similar agreement was signed between Suzuki Motorcycle India and HSIIDC for setting up a motorcycle manufacturing unit on 100 acre at IMT Kharkhauda.

Following signing of the agreement, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said ₹2,400 crore has been spent by the MSIL to purchase land and more than ₹20,000 crore will be invested in the projects. The decision to allot IMT Kharkhauda land to MSIL was taken during a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB), headed by the chief minister, on November 13 last year.

MSIL chairman RC Bhargava and the company’s top functionaries were also present during the meeting.

The country’s largest car manufacturer plans to gradually shift its car manufacturing operations from the Gurugram facility to IMT Kharkhauda once the new unit get commissioned. The relocation has been necessitated due to growing congestion and traffic snarls at Gurugram.

The finalisation of expansion and relocation plans at IMT Kharkhauda were delayed due to issues pertaining to reimbursement of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) and the newly-enacted law providing for 75% reservation for locals in private sector jobs.

Khattar had said in November last year that MSIL has been given SGST reimbursement for 15 years by the government.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Khattar requested MSIL chairman RC Bhargava to shift the company’s corporate office from Delhi to Haryana.

“A memorandum of understanding was signed between the state government and MSIL 40 years ago which played a big role in changing the picture of Haryana’s development. Today, a new agreement was signed for allotment of 900 acre. This land has been handed over to Maruti today,” Khattar said.

