Maruti Suzuki, Haryana ink pact for Sonepat plant
Auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for allotment of land to set up a car manufacturing unit on 800 acre at the industrial model township (IMT) Kharkhauda in Sonepat.
A similar agreement was signed between Suzuki Motorcycle India and HSIIDC for setting up a motorcycle manufacturing unit on 100 acre at IMT Kharkhauda.
Following signing of the agreement, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said ₹2,400 crore has been spent by the MSIL to purchase land and more than ₹20,000 crore will be invested in the projects. The decision to allot IMT Kharkhauda land to MSIL was taken during a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB), headed by the chief minister, on November 13 last year.
MSIL chairman RC Bhargava and the company’s top functionaries were also present during the meeting.
The country’s largest car manufacturer plans to gradually shift its car manufacturing operations from the Gurugram facility to IMT Kharkhauda once the new unit get commissioned. The relocation has been necessitated due to growing congestion and traffic snarls at Gurugram.
The finalisation of expansion and relocation plans at IMT Kharkhauda were delayed due to issues pertaining to reimbursement of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) and the newly-enacted law providing for 75% reservation for locals in private sector jobs.
Khattar had said in November last year that MSIL has been given SGST reimbursement for 15 years by the government.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Khattar requested MSIL chairman RC Bhargava to shift the company’s corporate office from Delhi to Haryana.
“A memorandum of understanding was signed between the state government and MSIL 40 years ago which played a big role in changing the picture of Haryana’s development. Today, a new agreement was signed for allotment of 900 acre. This land has been handed over to Maruti today,” Khattar said.
-
LS Speaker to inaugurate UP Assembly’s orientation programme today
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate the UP Assembly's two-day orientation programme for new members and implementation of the e-Vidhan system. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana will be present at the inaugural session and address new members there. Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will give a vote of thanks on the occasion.
-
Kidnapped to raise cash for marriage, cops rescue toddler in 17 hrs from clutches of security guard
Mumbai: A security guard has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old son of a labourer from an under-construction site in Malad (west) for a ransom of ₹50,000. The Malad police traced the security guard and rescued the toddler in 17 hours after the incident was reported. The child's parents then approached the Malad police and reported the matter.
-
Ludhiana | 25-year-old arrested for stealing ₹35,000 from scooter
The CIA-1 staff and Daresi police have arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing ₹35,000 from the dickey of a scooter parked outside a bank in Sundar Nagar on May 9. The accused, identified as Amit Verma alias Gora of MIG Flats, Dugri, was nabbed near Mini Secretariat on the basis of a tip-off. A case had been registered based on the complaint of a trader Sunil Kumar.
-
Advocate’s organ donation leads to Mumbai’s first small bowel transplant
Mumbai: After being declared brain dead by doctors, advocate Reena Bansode's family decided to give a new lease of life to four critically ill patients by consenting to donate her organs. The gesture marked an organ donation from a public hospital after more than two years and it also led to Mumbai's first small bowel transplant early on Thursday. Despite all efforts, her condition did not improve and doctors eventually declared her brain dead.
-
Azam Khan granted interim bail, likely to be released today or tomorrow
LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is likely to be released from Sitapur jail on Friday or Saturday, after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him in a cheating case on Thursday, saying it was a fit case to invoke its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief. Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur.
