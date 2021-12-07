Marvel of science that’s gifted love and comfort

Each time I’m on a video call with my sister, our conversation is inevitably interrupted by her calls to a legion of house help. “Paani dena, Raju,” followed by an irritable “table ke peechhe kyun nahi saaf kiya, Reena?” are almost constants on every call. Under usual circumstances this wouldn’t have affected me, however, now it does. A geographical change of location has led me to transforming myself into a cook, a gardener, a cleaner in addition to a mother, a referee, and a bad cop that I already was. On hearing of my exaggerated plight, my cousin gifted me a Roomba!

Now I have always been in awe of what science has enabled man to accomplish. Right from being able to gallivant to the moon to being able to communicate across the globe in seconds, science has empowered mankind to push its limits. However, the Roomba has enabled man (or woman in my case), to perch herself atop a sofa and calmly sip kahwa, while it removes every speck of dust and dirt in the house with precision that would impress the finickiest of memsaabs!

Of course, every now and then it manages to get entangled in the curtains, but it promptly sends me a text on my phone, peppered with humour. I laugh as I read, “I’m stuck on a cliff, please help!” I put down my second cup of kahwa, and rush to disentangle the poor thing. As soon as it liberates itself from the endless vanes of the blinds, it gets down to business. Vroooom it goes, picking remnants on its way, going under every nook and cranny. Once it finishes its job, it goes back to the charging station, though not without informing me first. “Job completed,” it says before sashaying down and parking itself in its home charger. After relishing my tea, I go and empty its belly of muck, marvelling at it incredulously. God bless the brains of MIT. Thank you for this miracle.

I have begun to cheerily greet Roomba each morning. “Aa gaye tusi?” I ask it, with great love and affection, as it goes about leaving an irresistibly clean streak in the house. Interestingly, I notice that my newfound camaraderie with the Roomba has evoked envy among my husband and children. “I chopped such fine onions the other day, I didn’t even get a thank you from you and look at the way you cosy up to the Roomba!” he says, almost accusingly. “Yes mama”, the little ones join in, “you scowl at me when I forget math tables, but you never lose your cool when Roomba foolishly entwines itself in the curtains.” Sensing the revolt, I take on a defensive tone. “But Roomba never answers me back, never delays a chore, and does exactly as I say,” I assertively side with my new friend. “Fine, we’ll be better than Roomba. You’ll see,” they announce in unison, while actually remembering to put their dishes in the sink and cleaning up after them. Well, well. The Roomba has certainly led to some healthy competition in the house.

Humour aside, it feels that with all the science marvels in the world, our needs continue to remain quite primal. We all hanker after love and comfort. We crave attention from the people in our lives. With the extra hours that science helps us save, what do we do? We spend them most wisely by sipping hot cups of kahwa with our loved ones. seeratsandhu25@yahoo.com

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor