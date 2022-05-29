Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Masked intruder stabs retired income tax commissioner in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Masked intruder stabs retired income tax commissioner in Panchkula

The victim’s son, who lives close by in Sector 7, Panchkula, said they did not know the man who intruded into his father’s house and stabbed him
The intruder was captured fleeing in the CCTV cameras installed in nearby houses, said Panchkula police. (HT)
Published on May 29, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A masked intruder stabbed a 77-year-old retired income tax commissioner at his house in Sector 7 on Friday afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya, told the police that he was resting in his room on the ground floor in the afternoon, while his grandson and daughter-in-law were upstairs.

Soon after his elder son left the house around 2.45 pm, a masked man walked in and attacked him in the neck and arms with a knife. As he screamed for help, the assailant fled after threatening to kill him, Kakdiya alleged.

Hearing his screams, his daughter-in-law and grandson rushed downstairs and took him to Paras Hospital in Sector 22. Police said the fleeing assailant was captured in CCTV cameras of nearby houses and will be caught soon.

The victim’s other son, Vivek, who lives close by, said they did not know the attacker.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-7 police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP