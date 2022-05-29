Masked intruder stabs retired income tax commissioner in Panchkula
A masked intruder stabbed a 77-year-old retired income tax commissioner at his house in Sector 7 on Friday afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.
The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya, told the police that he was resting in his room on the ground floor in the afternoon, while his grandson and daughter-in-law were upstairs.
Soon after his elder son left the house around 2.45 pm, a masked man walked in and attacked him in the neck and arms with a knife. As he screamed for help, the assailant fled after threatening to kill him, Kakdiya alleged.
Hearing his screams, his daughter-in-law and grandson rushed downstairs and took him to Paras Hospital in Sector 22. Police said the fleeing assailant was captured in CCTV cameras of nearby houses and will be caught soon.
The victim’s other son, Vivek, who lives close by, said they did not know the attacker.
A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-7 police station.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 29
The tricity on Saturday recorded 29 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 23 the day before. Chandigarh saw its cases spiking from 15 to 17 in the past 24 hours and Panchkula from one to five, while Mohali logged seven infections, same as on Friday. The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 26, 37, 38, 42, 47 and 48, Dadumajra, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas and Manimajra.
Environment ministry panel lambasts Panchkula MC over garbage dumping on forest land
In Panchkula for an inspection to renew the environmental clearance for use of Jhurriwala forest land for garbage dumping, a central committee came down heavily on the municipal corporation for various environmental violations. Inspecting the forest land for renewal of clearance, a panel member told MC commissioner Dharamveer, “You have not done a good job, boss.”
Four rob SUV at gunpoint outside Zirakpur’s Metro Mall
Four men robbed a Mahindra Scorpio at gunpoint outside Metro Mall on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Friday evening. Owned by a Rohtak-based developer, the car was brought to Panchkula by his manager, Amitabh Aggarwal, with a driver for some work. While Aggarwal went inside, he waited with the car, bearing number HR-12AJ-2826. Kumar informed Aggarwal, who alerted the police. Further investigation is underway to trace and nab the accused.
Guest column | Camera rolls to reels: Photography through the ages
The word 'photography' conjures up images of smiling faces, beautiful landscapes, and much more. While recording videos have become much more common these days, stills have their charm, at least for me. I remember loading our Kodak cameras with rolls before heading out for special occasions, events and holidays. The photographer had to ensure that nobody had been cut out of the frame. Filters, Snapchat, Photoshop and drones are all the rage these days.
Illegal colony demolished in Jalandhar
The Jalandhar Development Authority on Saturday demolished an illegal colony in Dhadda village under a drive to prevent mushrooming of unauthorised settlements in the district. This is the 10th such colony demolished in the district under the drive this year. Deputy commissioner-cum-chief administrator Ghanshyam Thori said that a notice has been issued against the coloniser of the illegal settlement. No one was settled in the colony yet.
