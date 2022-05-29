Masked intruder stabs retired income tax commissioner in Panchkula

A masked intruder stabbed a 77-year-old retired income tax commissioner at his house in Sector 7 on Friday afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya, told the police that he was resting in his room on the ground floor in the afternoon, while his grandson and daughter-in-law were upstairs.

Soon after his elder son left the house around 2.45 pm, a masked man walked in and attacked him in the neck and arms with a knife. As he screamed for help, the assailant fled after threatening to kill him, Kakdiya alleged.

Hearing his screams, his daughter-in-law and grandson rushed downstairs and took him to Paras Hospital in Sector 22. Police said the fleeing assailant was captured in CCTV cameras of nearby houses and will be caught soon.

The victim’s other son, Vivek, who lives close by, said they did not know the attacker.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-7 police station.