Master plan for Central University of Himachal Pradesh to be ready by March-end

Even as political tussle delayed the setting up of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) for over two decades, the Central government has now proposed a master plan for the construction of its campuses at Dehra and Dharamshala. The university presently functions from three temporary campuses at Dharamshala, Shahpur and Dehra.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his recent tour to Delhi had called upon Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

With the election to the Vidhan Sabha slated this year-end and the delay in setting up Central University bound to be one of the issues against his government, the chief minister asked Pradhan to expedite the construction work of the university.

“The minister assured us that the construction plan for the university will be ready by March-end,” the CM said.

The Central University was split into two campuses - “Dhauladhar” campus that was set up in Dharamshala, while “Beas” campus was to come up in Dehra. “There has been more politics than work on the Central University. Had they agreed to what Congress had proposed, the university would have been ready by now,” said former urban development minister Sudhir Sharma

The university authorities had taken up the issue with the state forest department after which objections regarding the construction work on non-forest land allotted for the campus were removed.

The Union environment and forest minister had raised almost six objections in the case referred to the FCA regarding the construction work on non-forest land.

The first objection was related to the geological suitability of the proposed land for the construction work which has been removed.

There were also objections related to road connectivity and electricity, drinking water and sewerage, which were being resolved.

Though Dehra land has already been transferred in the name of CUHP, the forest clearance for 90% of Dharamshala land is still awaited. Only 50-acre of non-forest land at Dharamshala has been transferred to the university so far.

Announced in 2007, CUHP became functional with the assumption of charge by the first vice-chancellor on January 20, 2010.

However, the project was mired in politicking causing a delay in setting up its campus.

The then BJP government proposed two campuses for CUHP with a major portion at Dehra. About 66 hectares of land were given for the CUHP campus at Dharamshala and 300 hectares in Dehra.

However, in 2012, the Congress government was thrown out of power, it reversed the proposal identifying around 380 acres of additional land at Indrunag near Dharamsala for the institution.

The ministry rejected the site as it found the land unfit for construction due to its location in the active sliding zone, forcing the government to repeat the exercise to find suitable land.

New land was identified at Jadrangal, about 15 km from Dharamshala, and the fresh proposal was sent to the Centre. However, the BJP was voted to power in 2017 and the foundation stone of CUHP was laid at Dehra and Dharamshala in February this year.

