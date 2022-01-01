Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mauli Jagran: E-rickshaw driver succumbs to injuries 10 days after fight, murder case registered
chandigarh news

Mauli Jagran: E-rickshaw driver succumbs to injuries 10 days after fight, murder case registered

A murder case was registered after an e-rickshaw driver died of head injuries, believed to have been inflicted by some persons with whom he had a fight a few days ago.
Doctors said the e-rickshaw had revealed to them that he had a fight with some unidentified persons about 10 days ago, and that he had not told anyone about it. (HT File)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A murder case was registered after an e-rickshaw driver died of head injuries, believed to have been inflicted by some persons with whom he had a fight a few days ago.

The deceased has been identified as Damanjeet Singh, 25, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran. His wife, Heena, who is the complainant in the case, said hey got married about four years ago and have a three-year-old son.

On December 14, she left home and went to her parents’ place after an argument with victim, who was a habitual drinker. On December 28, she got a call from the victim’s sister, informing her that Damanjeet was unwell and had been rushed to the civil hospital in Manimajra.

He had some blue spots under his eyes, as per the victim’s sisters. Doctors said the victim had revealed to them that he had a fight with some unidentified persons about 10 days ago, and that he had not told anyone about it.

RELATED STORIES

Post-mortem examination revealed that he had succumbed to the head injuries.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mauli Jagran police station, against unidentified persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP