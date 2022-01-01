Mauli Jagran: E-rickshaw driver succumbs to injuries 10 days after fight, murder case registered

A murder case was registered after an e-rickshaw driver died of head injuries, believed to have been inflicted by some persons with whom he had a fight a few days ago.

The deceased has been identified as Damanjeet Singh, 25, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran. His wife, Heena, who is the complainant in the case, said hey got married about four years ago and have a three-year-old son.

On December 14, she left home and went to her parents’ place after an argument with victim, who was a habitual drinker. On December 28, she got a call from the victim’s sister, informing her that Damanjeet was unwell and had been rushed to the civil hospital in Manimajra.

He had some blue spots under his eyes, as per the victim’s sisters. Doctors said the victim had revealed to them that he had a fight with some unidentified persons about 10 days ago, and that he had not told anyone about it.

Post-mortem examination revealed that he had succumbed to the head injuries.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mauli Jagran police station, against unidentified persons.