Mayor directs staff to expedite recovery of dues from residents

With the municipal corporation (MC) struggling to pay the salaries to its staff, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the officials, at the MC’s Zone-D office on Friday, to expedite the recovery of dues, including property tax, water-sewer user charges etc, from residents.

During the meeting, the officials were directed to take strict action against the defaulters, especially those who have failed to pay the taxes or user charges for years.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra was also present at the meeting.

Sandhu compared the recovery of dues by different branches with last year, and found the operations and maintenance (O and M) cell lagging behind in the terms of recovery of water-sewer charges from residents.

Mayor said, “The officials have been directed to move to field and take strict action against the defaulters. The residents should also come forward and pay their dues as these funds will be used for the development of city only.”

The MC has been struggling to pay the salaries to its staff due to fund crunch, and around 3,000 contractual employees are yet to receive April’s salary. The employees’ unions have also been mounting pressure on the officials and the mayor over the same.

Mayor hands over appointment letters

After the meeting, Sandhu also handed over appointment letters to the kin of 31 deceased employees on compassionate grounds. The letters have been issued after getting approval from the government.