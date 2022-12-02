MBBS students continue protest, ask Haryana government to withdraw policy

The MBBS students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH), Karnal, continue their protest against the bond policy on Thursday even as the Haryana government on Wednesday announced some amendments to the policy by reducing the mandatory period laid down for MBBS pass-outs to serve the government to five years and decreasing the bond amount by about 30%.

The protesting students even started a fund-raising protest saying they were collecting the money to send to the government that needs money not doctors. “The government and the chief minister said they need money to open more colleges to improve medical facilities in the state. That is why we are collecting money so that it could be sent to the government,” said a protesting girl student.

The students claimed that the government wants to sell the education that is why it has introduced the bond policy. They protesters said they were not happy with the amendments announced by the government in the bond policy and they want withdrawal of the policy with immediate effect.

Deepender meets protesting students at PGIMS

Rohtak : A day after the Haryana government announced to modify the contentious bond policy, the MBBS students rejected the government’s move and continued their protest on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda met the protesting students at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here and extended his support to the medical students.

Hooda said the Congress would raise this issue in the Parliament and state assembly.

“No state has adopted such a policy. How a middle class and lower middle-class family can afford the amount mentioned in the bond policy. The BJP government had announced to set up a medical college in every district but it has failed to build even a single room in any medical college. The proposal to build a medical college in every district can be reflected only on paper not on ground,” he added.