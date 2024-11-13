MC chief orders reprocessing of bio soil being dumped in Sec-53

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar on Tuesday directed the concerned engineers engaged in bio-mining project of legacy waste under at Dadumajra dump site to reprocess the bio-soil from Sector 53 immediately at the plant. Amit Kumar during inspection of dump site in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The directions came after Kumar inspected the low-lying area in Sector 53, where a private firm dumps the bio-soil, which is generated from the city’s processed waste. Kumar learnt that semi-processed or unprocessed bio-soil was being dumped in the area and city residents were dumping garbage on the site.

During an inspection it was found that the quality of bio-soil filled in the low-lying area in sector 53 was not up to the mark. Kumar sought a detailed report from the concerned officers of the Chandigarh civic body about the daily garbage collection and processing, along with the ongoing bio-mining project of legacy waste at Dadumajra dump site.

“A detailed report has also been sought about the bio-mining project of the legacy waste at Dadumajra dump site and daily processing and dumping of waste. Keeping in mind the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, waste processing, collection and city’s cleanliness are top priorities and hence, daily meetings are being held to improve services. Also, night guards have been deployed at the site to ensure that people do not dump waste in the area and if found doing so, strict action will be taken,” Kumar said, adding that the engineers have been directed to take other remedial steps at the site and lift all semi-processed solid waste for reprocessing at the plant.