MC cracks down on encroachments; 56 challans issued, 10 vehicles impounded in day-long enforcement drive

In a continued effort to maintain civic order and ensure smooth public movement, the municipal corporation Chandigarh carried out an intensive enforcement drive across multiple parts of the city on Saturday, acting on public complaints regarding encroachments and illegal activities.

MC Chandigarh has urged citizens to cooperate with enforcement teams and refrain from unauthorised use of public areas. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The morning drive was conducted in Industrial Area Phase-1, where numerous complaints had been received about abandoned, dumped, and illegally repaired vehicles occupying road berms and parking spaces. Taking swift action, enforcement teams impounded 10 such vehicles and issued challans to violators, successfully clearing the affected areas and restoring public space.

In the evening, a special drive was undertaken in the mobile market of Sector 22, where encroachments in parking areas were removed to ease congestion and improve accessibility for the public.

Simultaneously, another enforcement operation targeted illegal vendors at the Naya Gaon barrier. The team removed unauthorised vendors from the area to ensure compliance with civic regulations and maintain order.

A total of three special enforcement teams were deployed throughout the day to carry out the operations smoothly and effectively. Overall, 56 challans were issued during the drives for various violations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} MC Chandigarh has urged citizens to cooperate with enforcement teams and refrain from unauthorised use of public areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MC Chandigarh has urged citizens to cooperate with enforcement teams and refrain from unauthorised use of public areas. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON