MC election results: Chandigarh will have its new councillors today

The counting of votes for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections will be conducted on Monday at nine designated centres in the city and the final results are expected to be declared by 2pm.

The counting of votes for the 35 wards that went to the polls on December 24, will start around 9am and the initial round of counting is expected to be over in an hour.

For time-to-time updates, the state election commission has put screens outside all counting stations, and live updates will also be available on the commission’s mobile app “nigam chunav”, which can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.

The commission has designated nine counting observers, one at each counting centre. They will monitor the counting process to ensure it is done in transparent manner.

Election commission officer on special duty (OSD) K Bhandari, said, “For ensuring strict adherence to counting protocols, de-sealing and sealing of EVMs, the election commission has for the first appointed counting observers at all counting centers.”

After counting the EVMs will be sealed and deposited at central treasury, Sector 17. These will be remain there for six months; if there is a petition against the result, these will remain sealed till the result of the petition.

In the voting held on December 24, 60.78% of the total 6.33 lakh voters cast their votes.

As many as 203 candidates are in fray with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, main opposition party Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) putting up candidates on all 35 seats.

In the outgoing MC house, out of the total 26 seats, the BJP has 20 councillors, Congress five and the Shiromani Akali Dal has one.

The BJP ran a campaign around development plank and its “achievements” during the last six years. The Congress, in addition to anti-incumbency, focused on the promises of making “Chandigarh No.1 again” and not imposing any new taxes. The “Delhi Model” was the centre of AAP’s campaign with its manifesto promising a load of freebies, including free parking, free water up to 20 kilolitre per month, free primary education and free health care.

The waste management and city slipping sharply Swachh Survekshan rankings, inflation, anti-farm law agitation and corruption were some other issues, which dominated the election.

For the BJP, the anti-incumbency factor and presence of more than a dozen rebel leaders are major challenges to overcome for it to retain power.

Congress has consistently lost ground to BJP in the last 15 years in MC and national elections. Results on Monday will show the impact of it losing an important chunk of its local leaders to AAP right before the elections.

For AAP, rebel candidates from Congress and BJP form majority of its candidates, so it remains to be seen whether they can win or just dent the winning prospects of main candidates.

Elections results will determine the future of state presidents of all three parties – BJP’s Arun Sood, Congress’ Subhash Chawla and AAP’s Prem Garg.

Some political experts, even believe, Chandigarh MC results, would also indicate the mood of people in neighbouring states, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh where elections are slated for next year.