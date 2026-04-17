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MC fails to attract bids for waste management project for 3rd time

Ludhiana's municipal corporation struggles to attract bidders for its ₹1408 crore Integrated Solid Waste Management project, extending the deadline again.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 07:11 pm IST
By Rakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
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The municipal corporation (MC) again failed to get any bidders for the tender issued for development of Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project, for the third time. The urban body extended the bidding window further for a week on Friday.

MC fails to attract bids for waste management project for 3rd time

The1408 crore project for MC Ludhiana through Public Private Partnership’ (PPPs) includes door to door collection of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) in segregated manner from waste generators of the corporation, transportation of MSW up to the secondary compactor transfer stations, and processing and disposal facility.

The current Request for Proposal (RFP) was floated on March 21 and was to close on April 7, but due to the lack of bidders the closing date is pushed to April 17. The bidding window was to close at 5 pm, on Friday but as there were no bidders the submission date has been pushed till April 23.

The superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta, confirmed the lack of bidders and the extension of the window. He also said that the Punjab Development Commission (PDC) had asked the MC to make some changes to the tender to attract bidders.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MC fails to attract bids for waste management project for 3rd time
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MC fails to attract bids for waste management project for 3rd time
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