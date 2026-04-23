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MDU announces final chance to complete degrees

Vice chancellor Milap Poonia said the decision aims to safeguard students’ academic and career prospects by giving them a final opportunity to clear pending papers and complete their degrees

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak announced a special “mercy chance” for those who could not complete their degrees within the stipulated attempts.

The university clarified that the provision will also allow students to improve their marks, except in the BEd programme. (HT Photo for representation)

Vice chancellor Milap Poonia said the decision aims to safeguard students’ academic and career prospects by giving them a final opportunity to clear pending papers and complete their degrees.

As per the notification, the facility will be available to students registered after 2001. A committee constituted by the VC may also consider older cases on merit. All examinations will be conducted in an offline mode within the university campus.

Controller of examinations Rahul Rishi said the exams are likely to be held in August 2026. “The online application window will remain open from May 15 to June 5. Students have been advised to verify their eligibility before applying, as fees will not be refunded in case of ineligibility,” he added.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MDU announces final chance to complete degrees
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MDU announces final chance to complete degrees
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