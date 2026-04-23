MDU announces final chance to complete degrees

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak announced a special “mercy chance” for those who could not complete their degrees within the stipulated attempts.

The university clarified that the provision will also allow students to improve their marks, except in the BEd programme. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vice chancellor Milap Poonia said the decision aims to safeguard students’ academic and career prospects by giving them a final opportunity to clear pending papers and complete their degrees.

As per the notification, the facility will be available to students registered after 2001. A committee constituted by the VC may also consider older cases on merit. All examinations will be conducted in an offline mode within the university campus.

Controller of examinations Rahul Rishi said the exams are likely to be held in August 2026. “The online application window will remain open from May 15 to June 5. Students have been advised to verify their eligibility before applying, as fees will not be refunded in case of ineligibility,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that fee for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses has been fixed at ₹15,000 for the first attempt, ₹18,000 for the second and ₹21,000 for subsequent attempts. For professional courses, including MBA, LLB, MCA and BTech, the fee will be ₹20,000, ₹24,000 and ₹27,000, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that fee for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses has been fixed at ₹15,000 for the first attempt, ₹18,000 for the second and ₹21,000 for subsequent attempts. For professional courses, including MBA, LLB, MCA and BTech, the fee will be ₹20,000, ₹24,000 and ₹27,000, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The university clarified that the provision will also allow students to improve their marks, except in the BEd programme. Officials said no claims would be entertained after the stipulated deadline, urging applicants to carefully read all guidelines before submission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university clarified that the provision will also allow students to improve their marks, except in the BEd programme. Officials said no claims would be entertained after the stipulated deadline, urging applicants to carefully read all guidelines before submission. {{/usCountry}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON