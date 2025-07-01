MDU assistant professor sacked in sexual harassment case

The executive council of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak on Monday took several decisions, including termination of a faculty member in connection with a sexual harassment case. “The assistant professor has been sending inappropriate messages to the girl for a long time and she requested him to stop but to no avail. The scholar moved a complaint to head of the department against him last year. The internal complaints committee found him guilty and he was suspended for a long time and now the council terminated his services,” said a faculty member. (HT File)

While chairing the meeting, university vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh discussed several issues and decided to terminate the services of assistant professor Ashok Kumar, a faculty member of Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR) after an internal complaints committee found him guilty in a sexual harassment case filed by his research scholar.

According to a senior faculty member of IMSAR, the research scholar’s supervisor was changed earlier and the assistant professor was found guilty, for stalking and harassing her, during an internal complaints committee probe.

“The assistant professor has been sending inappropriate messages to the girl for a long time and she requested him to stop but to no avail. The scholar moved a complaint to head of the department against him last year. The internal complaints committee found him guilty and he was suspended for a long time and now the council terminated his services,” said the faculty member.

An official spokesperson of the university, said that the executive council also placed another faculty member Aparna Bhardwaj, of the same department, under suspension following a complaint of non-compliance to duties and responsibilities, adding she was not taking classes regularly.

“The council approved promotion of several teaching and non-teaching staff members. The PhD degree of head of physical education department Kultaj has been withdrawn on directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court. Moreover, financial benefits shall be recovered from Kultaj,” the spokesperson said.