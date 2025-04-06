Menu Explore
MDU professor’s degree found invalid

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 06, 2025 05:16 AM IST

An official spokesperson of the MDU said that the executive council has discussed the matter of Kultaj Singh and observed that the PhD degree awarded to him by CMJ university, Meghalaya can’t be considered valid and the promotion to the post of professor along with other benefits granted to him since December 5, 2012, are withdrawn.

Days after Punjab and Haryana high court directed the authorities of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak to take a call on the validity of a professor’s PhD degree, the executive council of the varsity found physical education professor Kultaj Singh’s degree invalid.

Kultaj Singh’s promotion as professor and his appointment as head of the physical education department at MDU was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court by his colleague Bhagat Singh in 2013. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kultaj Singh’s promotion as professor and his appointment as head of the physical education department at MDU was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court by his colleague Bhagat Singh in 2013. The high court on November 23, 2023, disposed of the writ petition with a direction to the university to take a final call on the validity of his PhD degree.

The vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh had formed a three-member committee to investigate the validity of the PhD degree awarded to Kultaj Singh. Kultaj Singh was demoted from the professor’s post.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / MDU professor’s degree found invalid
