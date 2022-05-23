Medical board examines Sidhu, recommends special diet in jail
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in the city on Monday for medical examination after his counsel moved an application demanding special diet for him.
A three-member medical board, comprising a doctor of medicine, cardiologist and dietician, reportedly recommended a special diet for the former Punjab Congress chief after conducting his blood test and various other examinations.
As per the submission made by Sidhu’s counsel, the 58-year-old cricketer-turned-politician suffers from embolism — a blocked artery caused by a foreign body. He also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis in 2015. It refers to a condition where a blood clot forms in a vein deep in the body.
“Sidhu can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items that do not have much carbohydrates. The board of doctors has examined him and submitted its report on the special diet. The court will take the final decision,” said the counsel, advocate HPS Verma.
According to sources at Rajindra Hospital, Sidhu has been recommended a high-fibre and low-fat diet, which includes fruits, and boiled vegetables. The team has also advised against using atta and maida in view of his medical conditions, they said. The report has been sent to the jail superintendent, who will present it in the court of chief judicial magistrate.
The Supreme Court last Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the 34-year-old case. Sidhu had surrendered in a local court the following day and was sent to jail. According to jail officials, he skipped the dinner the first day, and had only boiled vegetables purchased from the jail canteen the following day.
Delhiites can enjoy free electric bus rides for three days, says Kejriwal govt
Delhiites will get free rides for three days on 150 electric buses that will be flagged off by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. "Happy & free travel for 3 days from Delhi Govt's end to Delhiites in the "150 electric buses" to be flagged off tomorrow, 24/5/2022 by honourable chief minister," read a tweet from the official handle of the city government. Individuals are also applying for e-charging points.
MSHRC to BMC chief: Explain delay in clearing slums near Eastern Freeway
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued a show cause notice to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday, asking him to explain how unauthorised slums came up at the spot, causing a bottleneck and stopping motorists from accessing the Eastern Freeway at Panjrapole Naka, Chembur. MSHRC asked why remedial measures were not taken in time even after the area was handed over to the civic body in 2015.
Congress slams Sangrur SSP for ‘hailing’ Punjab CM on stage
Senior superintendent of police, Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday drew flak from Punjab Congress leaders after a video shared on social media showed him raising slogans in favour of chief minister Bhagwant Mann during an event in the district. He can be heard shouting “Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Di Jai” as part of his speech. He had also shared the video on his social media account.
Delhi-NCR likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm tonight, says IMD
Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to bring more relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday. The India Meteorological Department in a tweet said rainfall, accompanied with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kilometres per hour, are very likely to occur over Delhi and the national capital region during the night. Several flights and trains were cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar summoned for violating Covid rules at Mekedatu rally
Senior Congress leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party's state unit president DK Shivakumar, were summoned by a city magistrate to appear before the court on Tuesday in a case related to violation of pandemic-related rules during a rally earlier this year. The summons were issued by the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate.
