Medical board examines Sidhu, recommends special diet in jail

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in the city on Monday for medical examination after his counsel moved an application demanding special diet for him.

A three-member medical board, comprising a doctor of medicine, cardiologist and dietician, reportedly recommended a special diet for the former Punjab Congress chief after conducting his blood test and various other examinations.

As per the submission made by Sidhu’s counsel, the 58-year-old cricketer-turned-politician suffers from embolism — a blocked artery caused by a foreign body. He also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis in 2015. It refers to a condition where a blood clot forms in a vein deep in the body.

“Sidhu can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items that do not have much carbohydrates. The board of doctors has examined him and submitted its report on the special diet. The court will take the final decision,” said the counsel, advocate HPS Verma.

According to sources at Rajindra Hospital, Sidhu has been recommended a high-fibre and low-fat diet, which includes fruits, and boiled vegetables. The team has also advised against using atta and maida in view of his medical conditions, they said. The report has been sent to the jail superintendent, who will present it in the court of chief judicial magistrate.

The Supreme Court last Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the 34-year-old case. Sidhu had surrendered in a local court the following day and was sent to jail. According to jail officials, he skipped the dinner the first day, and had only boiled vegetables purchased from the jail canteen the following day.