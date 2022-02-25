Medical body told to look into ‘ghost teachers’ at Bathinda institute

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Punjab Medical Council (PMC) to look into a complaint regarding alleged employment of ghost teachers at Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bathinda.

Ghost teachers or fake teachers exist only on paper and represent a serious concern of fraud and corruption within education system. The directions were passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Vitull K Gupta of Bathinda, who alleged that Adesh, a private institute, was employing at least 12 ghost faculty members. The PIL stated that the institute was thereby playing fraud with MBBS/MD students as such teachers were devoting their entire time and energy in their own institutions/laboratories/hospitals instead of devoting it to teach students at Adesh institute.

The petitioner claimed he had submitted various representations to the NMC and PMC, but to no avail. In support of the allegations, the petitioner had referred to certain audio recordings made by him in October 2021, wherein employees working in various departments/OPDs allegedly admitted about the existence of ghost teachers, who would just come to the private institute and mark their presence and then return to their own institutes immediately thereafter. The petitioner had leveled allegations about other unethical practices too.

After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, the division bench of the high court disposed of the PIL by directing the NMC/PMC to look into the complaint and to take appropriate action. The bench also permitted the petitioner to submit a further representation to the two bodies. It is learnt that the NMC has assured the high court that it would look into the allegation. Meanwhile, Adesh University registrar Col Jagdev Singh (retd) said the institute could comment on the issue only after receiving a communication in this regard.