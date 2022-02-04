Medical college in Hamirpur slated to be completed by Aug: Himachal Pradesh CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday visited the under-construction Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RKGMC) in Hamirpur and directed the authorities concerned to ensure time-bound completion of the ambitious project.

Later, while interacting with the media, Thakur said that this 250-bed medical college and hospital is slated to be completed by August this year. He said that upon completion, RKGMC will provide modern healthcare facilities to people of the region.

He added that construction of three medical colleges in Nahan, Chamba and Hamirpur are going on in full swing and efforts are being made to complete the work on all of them by September.

The CM said that during his recent visit to Delhi, he met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged him to provide additional funds for these projects so that they can be completed well in time.

Vice-chairman of HRTC, Vijay Agnihotri; deputy commissioner of Hamirpur Debasweta Banik; superintendent of police Akriti Sharma, principal of RKGMC Dr Suman Yadav and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Thakur urges BJP workers to ensure victory in polls

Thakur arrived on a two-day tour to Kangra on Thursday. He presided over meetings with block BJP officials of Indora, Bhatiyat and Shahpur assembly segment under the party’s Mandal Milan program at Dharamsala.

During the meeting, the CM urged party office bearers to work with dedication to strengthen the party and ensure that BJP government comes to power again in the state in the assembly election slated at the end of this year.

He urged the party functionaries to work with more dedication and commitment to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

The CM also urged the office bearers to ensure effective dissemination of the policies and programs of the state government so that people can take advantage of welfare schemes.

