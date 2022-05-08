Medical reveals injury marks on Bagga’s body, will give him security: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The medical examination of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, conducted after the Punjab Police arrested him, has revealed injury marks on his body, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The Delhi Police also said it will make necessary security arrangements for the Delhi BJP leader.

Bagga returned to his Janakpuri home in the wee hours of Saturday after being produced before a Dwarka court magistrate by the Delhi Police.

He was taken from Kurukshetra to Gurugram where the Dwarka court magistrate lived. However, he was later taken to DDU hospital in Delhi for medico-legal-case (MLC) which took a couple of hours and finally he was produced before the magistrate. “The medical examination has revealed injury marks on Bagga’s body,” a senior police official said. Asked whether other sections will be added in the case, the official said further investigations are underway. The police also said necessary security arrangements will be made for Bagga.

“Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements,” a senior officer said.

‘Turbanless’ arrest: NCM notice to Punjab

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Saturday sought a report from Punjab chief secretary within seven days on allegations that Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban while being arrested by Punjab police.

Bagga’s father Preetpal Singh has alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him. In a letter to Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during arrest by Punjab police on Friday. This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, it said.

“You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days i.e. latest by 14.5.2022 to the Commission,” the letter said.