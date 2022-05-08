Medical reveals injury marks on Bagga’s body, will give him security: Delhi Police
New Delhi: The medical examination of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, conducted after the Punjab Police arrested him, has revealed injury marks on his body, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The Delhi Police also said it will make necessary security arrangements for the Delhi BJP leader.
Bagga returned to his Janakpuri home in the wee hours of Saturday after being produced before a Dwarka court magistrate by the Delhi Police.
He was taken from Kurukshetra to Gurugram where the Dwarka court magistrate lived. However, he was later taken to DDU hospital in Delhi for medico-legal-case (MLC) which took a couple of hours and finally he was produced before the magistrate. “The medical examination has revealed injury marks on Bagga’s body,” a senior police official said. Asked whether other sections will be added in the case, the official said further investigations are underway. The police also said necessary security arrangements will be made for Bagga.
“Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements,” a senior officer said.
‘Turbanless’ arrest: NCM notice to Punjab
The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Saturday sought a report from Punjab chief secretary within seven days on allegations that Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban while being arrested by Punjab police.
Bagga’s father Preetpal Singh has alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him. In a letter to Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during arrest by Punjab police on Friday. This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, it said.
“You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days i.e. latest by 14.5.2022 to the Commission,” the letter said.
-
In April, Ferozepur railway division recovers record ₹5.21 crore from ticket defaulters
Initiating a rigorous checking drive, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways recovered ₹5.21 crore as fine in April from ticket violators, surpassing its previous record. The division in March had collected ₹3.96 crore as a fine but the checking teams have managed to break their previous record. Ludhiana collects ₹2.30 crore However, ticket checkers in Ludhiana collected a total of ₹2.30 crore as a fine in April.
-
Patiala jail supdt booked, transferred for ‘thrashing’ home guards volunteer
Patiala: Police have booked the Patiala jail superintendent for allegedly thrashing a home guards volunteer on the jail premises. The FIR was registered after a delegation of home guards officials met Patiala senior superintendent of police Deepak Parek, alleging that home guards volunteer Gurpreet Singh, who was on duty in the jail, was beaten up by jail superintendent Sucha Singh. Manjit Singh Tiwana has been appointed as the new Patiala jail superintendent.
-
Bagga arrest row: Punjab moves two pleas in HC, wants Centre to be made party
The first application was moved by deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Mohali, Manvir Singh Bajwa in the court of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill. The high court has adjourned the hearing for May 10. The Punjab government has alleged that its police personnel were “detained” at Janakpuri and Kurukshetra police stations when they had gone to arrest Bagga in connection with a case registered against him at Mohali last month.
-
Harpal Cheema meets Malwa traders, seeks suggestions for upcoming budget
Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday held a meeting with industrialists and traders from four major districts of the Malwa region, Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Malerkotla, for seeking their suggestions regarding the upcomig budget of the state. 2 held with 10 quintal poppy husk in Ferozepur Ferozepur The Ferozepur police have nabbed two drug traders and recovered 10 quintal Poppy husk on Saturday. Both were booked under the NDPS Act.
-
Bagga row: BJP holds protest outside CM’s residence in Sangrur
Sangrur: BJP workers and supporters on Saturday protested outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing Punjab Police to settle political scores. The protest was held under the leadership of BJP Yuva Morcha. They said the attempt to arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was part of Kejriwal's conspiracy against his political opponents.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics