Meghalaya governor, Tikait to attend khap mahapanchayat in Bhiwani on Jan 2

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and representatives of different khaps of north India will take part in a mahapanchayat at Kitlana toll plaza in Bhiwani on January 2 to discuss multiple social issues.

Kitlana toll plaza on Bhiwani-Dadri road was the centre point of farm agitation of Bhiwani-Mahendergarh farmers, where activists sat for a year until the Union government passed farmers’ repeal Bill from the Parliament.

Independent MLA from Dadri Sombir Sangwan, who also heads the Sangwan khap, said after the Union government repealed three farm laws, they will hold a mahapanchayat on January 2 to discuss other social issues and thank the farmers for their struggle.

“Tikait and the Meghalaya governor will share the stage with representatives of various khaps of north India on January 2. Khaps have always played a major role in development in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and other states. We will discuss issues including inter-caste marriage, Union government’s decision to increase the legal age of women for marriage from 18 to 21, and to congratulate the farmers for their victory in the farm stir,” Sangwan added.

This is for the first time that the Meghalaya governor and Tikait will share a stage after the three farm laws were repealed.

On many occasions, the Meghalaya governor had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah not to the offend protesters and solve their grievances.

In a provocative remark, he had said that leaders in Delhi send their condolences even when a dog dies but none of them had expressed grief on “death of 600 farmers” during the farm agitation before the Centre took back the three farm laws.

Phogat khap president Balwant Nambardar, said the khaps will honour Malik and Tikait for raising farmers’ issues at every stage.

“Tikait led the agitation while governor Malik stood up against the Centre and criticised them for not hearing the farmers’ voices. The khaps have huge respect for them. Both have rural roots and are members of the khap community, so they will lead us in the right direction in future as well,” Nambardar added.

