Mehbooba Mufti meets Kashmiri Pandits in New Delhi; tells them your exodus has hurt us too

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti held interaction with migrant Kashmiri Pandits in New Delhi and stressed on community-based reconciliatory efforts in order to bridge the gaps.

Mehbooba said the role of youth was paramount in bringing the young generation of both communities.

While addressing a gathering of members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the national capital on Wednesday, Mehbooba said that Kashmir was incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and that greater and constant communication between the two communities is paramount to bridge the gap.

“Kashmir is incomplete without you. You are part of our culture and existence. Believe me that you are always missed back home. Your exodus has hurt us too and we want you to return in a dignified manner,” said the former chief minister, who is currently in the national capital.

Mehbooba urged the youth of the two communities to be at the forefront of initiatives of reconciliation underlining that youth alone can make any such effort sustainable to yield desired results.

“The new generation from both Kashmiri Muslim and Kashmiri Pandit community has had no interaction and thus don’t know much about each other. The distances between us have only grown. If we want to make headway in community reconciliation, our youth have to interact and know each other better,” she said.

Underlining how the pain and suffering of Kashmiri Pandit community have been weaponised by some political parties while doing nothing to help them and see their dignified return to the Valley, Mehbooba said a deliberate and concerted effort is being made through hateful television debates to further the wedge between the two communities.

“A sinister design is in play to deepen the fault lines between the two communities in furtherance of communal and divisive agenda. They want us to hate each other. A deliberate attempt is being made to widen the gap and create an atmosphere of hate at the cost of community interests,” she said.

