Mehbooba Mufti, three other Jammu and Kashmir ex-chief ministers to lose special security cover

Four former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mehbooba Mufti, are likely to lose their Special Security Group (SSG) protection as the union territory’s administration has decided to “right-size” the elite unit established in 2000, officials said on Thursday.

In a recent communication to the additional director general of police (ADGP), security, the UT administration said, “The competent authority has also approved to right-size the SSG and, accordingly, I am directed to convey to reduce the posted strength of SSG to the bare minimum, preferably headed by a DSP, for maintaining continuity.”

“All the resources, including vehicles, access control gadgets, etc, of the SSG, except such resources as may be required by SSF, be transferred to the security wing,” the order, issued by Rashid Raina, undersecretary to the J&K administration, added.

The move comes a little over 19 months after the Centre had issued a gazette notification -- Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020 -- on March 31, 2020, amending the Special Security Group Act of the erstwhile J&K government by omitting a clause that provided former chief ministers and their families with SSG security.

Officials said the decision was taken by the Security Review Coordination Committee, a group that oversees the threat perception of important leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said the SSG will be “right-sized” by reducing the number of the elite force to the “bare minimum”. It will be headed by an officer below the rank of superintendent of police as against director, who is of the rank of inspector general of police and above.

However, the officials feel there was a re-think over the downsizing of the SSG as some experts within the police force feel that this may hamper the preparedness of the elite unit.

The decision will entail the withdrawal of the security cover of Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and two other former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti at a time when a number of terror incidents have taken place in Srinagar.

All these former chief ministers except Azad reside in Srinagar.

However, Farooq Abdullah and Azad will continue to be provided the security cover of the National Security Guard, also known as Black Cat commandoes, as both of them are Z-plus protectees.

Omar and Mehbooba will continue to have Z-plus security cover while in Jammu and Kashmir, but are likely to have reduced security outside the Union territory.

The leaders will be provided security by the district police as well as the security wing based on the threat assessment, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the National Conference and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that the Centre was trying to curtail movement of their leaders.

PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said this is “not going to deter them from speaking the truth for their own people”. “We will continue to speak for our people. Even when PM Modi got stopped in Punjab, they (BJP) created hue and cry on the security issue and everyone is aware about the security situation in Kashmir, especially targeted killings and other factors,” Bukhari said, referring to the alleged security lapse in Punjab that resulted in PM Modi’s convoy getting stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “Considering the security situation in Kashmir and the accompanying circumstances, it will not be wrong to say that this new directive is aimed to curtail the movement of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.”

---With inputs from agencies

