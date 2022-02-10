Members if BKU Karnal unit resign, slam Charuni for contesting polls

In a major setback to farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, many farmers of Karnal district associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) resigned. The decision was taken in a meeting at Jat Bhawan in Karnal on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The farmers said they are unhappy with Charuni’s decision to contest polls and field his candidates in Punjab as “farmers’ organisations should be apolitical”.

“We supported him during the farm agitation but we cannot support him now as he wants to fulfil his political motives,” said Ajay Rana, who resigned as the Karnal district president of BKU (Charuni).

He said around 40 office-bearers of BKU (Charuni), from Karnal, have resigned and will not support Charuni in future.

“We are farmers and cannot be politicians. Charuni cannot run a political party. and a farmers’ organisation concurrently,” said Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, adding that he has resigned as a core committee member of BKU (Charuni).

Aulakh, along with many farmers from Karnal, had led the year-long agitation at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza during the agitation against Centre’s three farm laws. He said as of now, they have not taken any decision on further plans and will do whatever the farmers of Karnal decide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BKU (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains said some people have vested interests and that is why they have parted ways. “This will not have any impact on the farm union. We will continue to fight for issues of farmers,” he added.