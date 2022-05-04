Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Men posing as police officers rob 65,000 from Ambala ashram
chandigarh news

Men posing as police officers rob 65,000 from Ambala ashram

Five masked men armed with weapons and sticks entered the ashram in Khatauli village, Ambala posing as Panjokhra police station officers conducting a search
Unidentified me robbed 65,000 from an Ambala ashram while posing as police officers. (iStockphoto)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A group of armed men posing as police officers from a nearby station allegedly robbed two priests of 65,000 and valuables at an ashram in Khatauli village of Ambala district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The theft took place around 1.30 am, hours after a Sunday gathering concluded at Nirankari Jagriti Mission.

The victims, identified as Swami Gyan Nath and Mahant Jaspal Mast Giri, said five masked men armed with weapons and sticks entered the ashram while they were asleep, posing as Panjokhra police station officers conducting a search.

“They started thrashing us and took away the keys to rob cash from the almirah. They also snatched gold and silver jewellery from us and seven mobile phones,” one of the victims said.

An FIR was lodged under section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code at the Panjokhra police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP