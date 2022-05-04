Men posing as police officers rob 65,000 from Ambala ashram

A group of armed men posing as police officers from a nearby station allegedly robbed two priests of ₹65,000 and valuables at an ashram in Khatauli village of Ambala district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The theft took place around 1.30 am, hours after a Sunday gathering concluded at Nirankari Jagriti Mission.

The victims, identified as Swami Gyan Nath and Mahant Jaspal Mast Giri, said five masked men armed with weapons and sticks entered the ashram while they were asleep, posing as Panjokhra police station officers conducting a search.

“They started thrashing us and took away the keys to rob cash from the almirah. They also snatched gold and silver jewellery from us and seven mobile phones,” one of the victims said.

An FIR was lodged under section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code at the Panjokhra police station.