Men posing as police officers rob ₹65,000 from Ambala ashram
A group of armed men posing as police officers from a nearby station allegedly robbed two priests of ₹65,000 and valuables at an ashram in Khatauli village of Ambala district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The theft took place around 1.30 am, hours after a Sunday gathering concluded at Nirankari Jagriti Mission.
The victims, identified as Swami Gyan Nath and Mahant Jaspal Mast Giri, said five masked men armed with weapons and sticks entered the ashram while they were asleep, posing as Panjokhra police station officers conducting a search.
“They started thrashing us and took away the keys to rob cash from the almirah. They also snatched gold and silver jewellery from us and seven mobile phones,” one of the victims said.
An FIR was lodged under section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code at the Panjokhra police station.
Minor apprehended for Civil Lines murder, theft
Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around ₹50 lakh stolen from his house in Civil Lines, the Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying he was traced through his Metro card. Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.
Ludhiana murder | Accused street vendor travelled 10km with chopped body parts
A day after a man was arrested for allegedly hacking Mehfooz's friend to death, investigations have revealed that the accused had cycled with the slain body cut into pieces for 10 kilometres, without any fear of the police. The accused, Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a street vendor, used his cycle cart (rehri) to carry the chopped pieces to Sidhwan Canal near Shimlapuri.
Unscheduled power cuts in Zirakpur, Kharar, Dera Bassi leave residents fuming
The state government's claims of seamless power supply notwithstanding, residents across the city are reeling under unscheduled power cuts for the past one week. Complaints of three-to-four-hour-long power cuts without any prior information have been pouring in from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Balongi, Nayagaon and Kansal. Punjab State Power Corporation deputy chief engineer, Mohali, Mohit Sood admitted that the power cuts are a result of increased demand in the state amid soaring temperature.
LeT associate nabbed in Pulwama, cache of arms, ammunition seized
The security forces on Monday nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. During the preliminary inquiry, the driver has been identified as Lateaf Ah Kambay, a resident of Wakura village in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. “He (driver) disclosed his association with banned terrorist organisation LeT/TRF,” police said.
The levels of PM10 (particulate matter of sizes up to 10 microns) shot up around five times the safe limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday as dust blew in from Rajasthan, which, along with partly cloudy skies due to a western disturbance, pushed the maximum temperature below the 40-degree mark and maintained high humidity levels during the day.
