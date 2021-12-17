Mercury drops in Himachal, Shimla records coldest night of season

Himachal Pradesh reeled under intense cold on Thursday after the night temperature across the state plummeted to below freezing point as a fresh western disturbance became active in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said that Shimla recorded the coldest night of the season. Last season, Shimla had recorded lowest minimum temperature of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius on December 28, 2020.

Paul said that the temperatures will further plummet in next few days and cold conditions will intensify in the region.

Keylong coldest in state

Meanwhile, Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state with the lowest temperature recorded at minus 7 degrees Celsius. Kalpa, a small hill town in another tribal district Kinnaur, shivered at minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department official said the average minimum temperature was 2-3 degrees below normal. At some places, the mercury at night dropped by at least a couple of notches compared to the minimum temperature recorded the previous night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hill-resort of Kufri froze at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while famous tourist town Manali was cold at minus 2 degrees Celsius. Bhunter in Kullu recorded a low of minus 1 degree C, Sundernagar in Mandi logged minus 0.7 degrees and Solan minus 0.4 degrees C.

Dalhousie, Palampur and Dharamshala recorded the minimum temperature at 0.2 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees and 2.8 degrees, respectively.

Meanwhile, the MeT department has predicted rain and snow in the middle and higher hills on Friday. The skies would clear from Saturday onwards.

Snowfall in Kashmir’s upper reaches

Higher reaches of Kashmir received mild snowfall on Thursday as ski resort of Gulmarg again recorded coldest night of the season after mercury plunged to minus 10 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J&K meteorological department said there was mild snowfall on the mountains and mountain resorts.

“Gulmarg received 0.5 cm of snow, while it snowed 0.3 cm in Pahalgam. There was also snowfall in the mountains of Kokernag and Sonmarg,” said an official of J&K’s MeT department.

J&K MeT director Sonam Lotus said there were reports of light snow at places like Gurez , Sonmarg and Zojila-Dras axis.

“The same weather will most likely continue till late tonight and improve thereafter,” Lotus said.

The department said the nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the 12th day.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.1 degrees Celsius.

In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of -6.9°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was -4.5°C in Konibal, - 4.5°C in Kupwara, and -3.0°C in Qazigund.

Even two weather stations in Jammu — Banihal and Bhaderwah — recorded freezing temperatures of -1.2 degrees and -0.4 degrees, respectively.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Dras recorded bone chilling - 19.2°C while it was – 15.0°C in Leh during the night.

The harsh 40-day winter period of the Kashmir valley — Chillai Kalan — starts from December 21.

There is forecast of snowfall on the Christmas Eve.

Lotus said that widespread moderate to heavy snowfall is most likely during December 23 and 25.

“We are in for a white Christmas in both J&K and Ladakh,” he added.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with 40-day intense period from December 21(locally called Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days which are less intense(called Chillai Khurd) and then lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}