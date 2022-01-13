Mercury plummets further in Himachal; Keylong coldest

Himachal Pradesh shivered under biting cold wave on Wednesday as the mercury hovered around freezing point in several parts of the state.

Keylong experienced its coldest night this season with temperature dipping to minus 16.5 degrees C while Kalpa saw a low of minus 6.2 degrees C.

Natural sources of water like springs, lakes and tributaries of major rivers in tribal areas were drastically reducing the discharge of water.

Water pipes froze and burst at several places and a thick fog engulfed the towns along the river banks while ground frost occurred in plains.

Manali recorded night temperature of minus 2.8 degrees C and Kufri minus 1.6 degrees C while Shimla saw a low of 0.1 degree. Dalhousie recorded minimum temperature of 2 degrees, Palampur 3.5 degrees and Dharamshala 6.2 degrees C.

MeT department has forecast dry weather till Friday. However, snow and rain may occur at isolated places on January 15.

Shimla district, including Shimla town, experienced a fresh spell of snow. Khirki in Chopal town got 6 inches of snow and Chopal town 2 inches. Chanshal pass, the gateway to remote Dodra-Kwar subdivision experienced 9 inches of snow.

Tourist destination Kufri got 3 inches of snow, Narkanda 2 inches, Fagu 4 inches and Shimla 1 inch. Dodra-Kwar got 4 inches of snow.

416 roads closed

As many as 416 roads, including three national highways, are still blocked for traffic. As many as 153 roads are closed in Lahaul-Spiti, 146 Shimla and 45 in Chamba. More than 440 power transformers are yet to be repaired.

Over 160 water supply schemes, mostly in Shimla, Sirmaur and Kullu, are also hit.