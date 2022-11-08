Merge cycle tracks with public bike system to encourage more takers, RITES advises Chandigarh admn

Though Chandigarh has a dedicated 210-km cycle track network and a public bike sharing system, it needs to integrate the two to encourage more people to switch to cycling, according to RITES.

In a report submitted to the UT administration recently, Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) has reiterated the findings from its interim report submitted in July, where it had stated that 40% Chandigarh residents were not satisfied with the facilities provided for non-motorised transport (NMT), such as walking and cycling.

To encourage more NMT takers, it has again recommended a stronger network of footpaths, cycle lanes and public bike sharing (PBS) system, in terms of both quantity and quality, across the tricity.

Working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the traffic woes in the tricity, RITES, in its report, has stated that Chandigarh has around 250 PBS stations. But these need to be integrated with the cycle tracks to form a comprehensive NMT network.

In Chandigarh, RITES has also suggested to extend the cycle track network by another 25 km along major roads, while in Panchkula and Mohali, 130 km of cycle tracks each are required next to main roads, along with PBS stations.

Only 9% opt for cycling, walking for daily commute

RITES through its survey found that only 9% of Chandigarh opt for walking or cycling for daily commute. The average trip length of cycle travel is 3.8 km and the average duration is 20 minutes.

“Usage of cycles in Panchkula and Mohali is also very low and needs to be encouraged for environmental considerations,” states the report.

With the development of cycle tracks and integrating them with the PBS system, in line with Chandigarh, usage of cycles may be increased, which will help in achieving the objectives of sustainable mobility, the report further points out.

It adds that the current facilities in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are also inadequate for heavy pedestrian traffic.

PBS system in UT hit by vandalism

The UT administration has spent over ₹22 crore on construction of the 210-km cycle track network in the city over the past five years. A cycling policy, envisaging 10% dedicated parking space in buildings, cycle boxes at all traffic signals and a four-second head start to cyclists at all traffic lights, is also in the works.

The ambitious PBS project was launched in Chandigarh in August last year. After launching 1,250 cycles each in Phase 1 in August 2021 and Phase 2 in February 2022, the firm managing the project plans to launch an equal number in the next two phases, taking the total to 5,000. But the project has been hit by over 3,000 cases of vandalism since the launch, causing huge losses to the agency. Absence of advertisers to keep the project afloat has made matters worse.

Backed against the wall, the firm has requested for further extension to launch Phases 3 and 4 of the project, whose original roll-out was slated in April 2022. The agency has sought time to start Phase 3 in December 2022 and Phase 4 in April 2023. The first extension was allowed till September 2022.

In the past year, more than one lakh users have downloaded the official mobile app to book the cycles. On average, around 1,200 users ride the cycles per day, while the number goes up to 1,600 on public holidays.

The cycles can be rented for ₹10 for half-an-hour and members can rent it for ₹5. One can register as a member for a year by making a one-time payment of ₹500.

Mohali’s cycle tracks hanging fire since 2019

In Mohali, the municipal corporation (MC) has been sitting on construction of cycle tracks since 2019. The civic body had decided to construct a 6-km cycle track from Phase 11 to Spice Chowk in Industrial Area, Phase 7 (till cremation ground), at a cost of ₹2.27 crore. But work has not even begun three years later, leaving the city bereft of safe cycling infrastructure, a must before roll out of a PBS scheme.

Panchkula tracks in tatters

While Panchkula was the first in the tricity to launch a PBS system in 2019, with 200 cycles and 20 docking stations, the city’s civic body has failed to maintain the cycle tracks, discouraging, rather than encouraging, the use of cycles. The cycles can be rented for ₹5 for half-an-hour for up to 14 hours using the official mobile app.

What’s needed in Chandigarh

Development of more footpaths and cycle lanes

Dedicated and continuous footpaths and cycle tracks across tricity

Robust public bike sharing scheme

Installation of pelican (manually controlled) signals, high mast lights

Pedestrian crossing at junctions

Prioritising parking space for cycles

25 km additional cycle track network along major roads

In Mohali and Panchkula, RITES has suggested 130 km of cycle tracks along major roads.

