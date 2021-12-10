MeT forecasts clear weather in Himachal till December 13; Manali admn opens Rohtang Tunnel

People of Himachal would get relief from the biting cold as the MeT department has forecast clear weather till December 13.

The Manali administration has opened the Rohtang Tunnel for all kinds of tourist vehicles as the BRO has restored the road on the north portal side which was blocked due to heavy snowfall earlier this week. A huge tourist rush was witnessed in the Sissu of Lahaul-Spiti after the reopening of the tunnel. Earlier, only four-wheel drive vehicles were allowed to pass the tunnel.

Meanwhile, Keylong, the administrative headquarters, was the coldest in the state with nigh temperature recorded at - 8.9 °C while Kalpa shivered at - 1.6 °C. Manali saw a low of - 0.2 °C.

Shimla recorded night temperature at 4.9 °C while the hill station of Kufri recorded 1.6 °C. Dharamshala recorded a low of 7 °C, Palampur 6 °C and Dalhousie 5.4 °C.

Shimla MeT centre director Surender Pal said the minimum temperature dropped by 1-2 °C while the maximum temperatures increased by 1-2 °C. Una was warm at 27 °C.