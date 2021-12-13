MeT forecasts snow, rain in higher reaches of Himachal; Keylong coldest at - 8.8 °C

The MeT department has forecast rain and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Shimla MeT centre director Surender Pal said a fresh western disturbance would likely affect the western Himalayan region from the night of December 13 causing a fresh spell of snow and rains in the higher reaches of the state.

As per the reports, the higher reaches of Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti also experienced mild snow on Sunday while the cloudy weather brought down the day temperatures in the plains.

Meanwhile, Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature at - 8.8 °C. Kalpa in the neighbouring Kinnaur followed with a low temperature of - 1.4 °C.

The famous tourist resort of Manali was cold at 0.2 °C, Bhunter in Kullu 1 °C and Sundernagar in Mandi 1.5 °C.

Another hill station Kufri recorded a low of 2.7 °C while Dalhousie recorded a minimum temperature of 6 °C.

State capital Shimla shivered at 6.2 °C, Palampur 4.5 °C and Dharamshala 6.6 °C

Manali gears for Christmas, New Year

The tourism industry of Himachal which was severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic is expecting good business during Christmas and New Year.

Hoteliers have reported a good response of the tourists this season. After the recent snowfall in Manali and nearby areas, there is a steady increase in tourist footfall. There is a good influx of tourists from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during the weekend.

President of the Manali Hotel Association Mukesh Thakur said the tourist inflow has increased in the last few days. “We are hoping a good business during the upcoming Christmas and New Year,” he said adding that 50% of rooms in hotels have been booked in advance.