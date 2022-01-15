MeT predicts fresh rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir; Pahalgam shivers at -10.3°C

The meteorological department on Friday issued a fresh advisory about back-to-back western disturbances that could result in fresh rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT office, Srinagar, Friday said that fresh western disturbances are likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir region from January 16 and another western disturbance from January 18.

“These back-to-back western disturbances could cause light and moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation.”

Earlier this month back-to-back western disturbances resulted in heavy to moderate snowfall across Kashmir and rainfall in the Jammu region. The fresh western disturbances could also result in snowfall in the upper pockets of Kashmir.

All the weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures during the night with mercury plunging to a lowest of -11.6°C on Wednesday.

The J&K and Ladakh centre of the Indian meteorological department said all the seven weather observation stations in the Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero temperatures during the night.

The lowest temperature of -10.5°C was recorded in Gulmarg while another tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir shivered at -10.3°C. The mercury settled at -3.4°C in the summer capital Srinagar during the night while it was -7.8°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

Leh recorded minus 13.9°C. Kashmir is under the grip of Chilai Kalan, the valley’s harshest over 40-day winter period which started on December 21.

J&K witnessed widespread rains and snowfall between January 4 and 8 leading to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and cancellation of hundreds of flights at the Srinagar International Airport.