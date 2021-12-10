Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MeT predicts rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh
chandigarh news

MeT predicts rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

MeT has predicted snow and rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh next week as chilly nights and sunny days continued for the fourth day on Thursday in Kashmir
Director, MeT department of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said the weather will remain dry in both the union territories till December 14. In Ladakh, Drass recorded bone chilling - 15.4 °C while it was - 10 °C in Leh during the night. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The weather office has predicted snow and rains in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh next week as chilly nights and sunny days continued for the fourth day on Thursday in Kashmir.

Director, meteorological department of J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said the weather will remain dry in both the union territories till December 14.

“Light to moderate snow/rain is likely at scattered places of J&K and Kargil on December 15, especially over Zojila-Drass and Zanskar area, “ he said.

He said there would be no major snowfall till December 20 in both the UTs.

“Warmer days and colder nights in both the UTs till December 14,” he said.

Meanwhile, nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the fourth day on Wednesday with the mercury plunging to - 5.8 °C in the snow resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The days remain warm as the sun continues to come out bright and break the effect of chilling night temperatures.

RELATED STORIES

The night temperature in all weather stations remained below zero.

In north Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded a slight improvement in night temperature with the mercury settling at - 5.8 °C as against - 6 °C a night earlier.

In south Kashmir, the mercury dipped to - 4.9 °C at the mountainous resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded - 2.1 °C as against - 0.4 °C a night earlier.

It was - 3.3 °C in Awantipora, - 2.4 °C in Kupwara, 1.5 °C in Kokernag and - 2.1 °C in Qazigund.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Drass recorded bone chilling - 15.4 °C while it was - 10 °C in Leh during the night.

The weather conditions improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after a day of light rains and snow in J&K and Ladakh.

Srinagar had received rains on Sunday while snow fell on mountainous areas like Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Shopian in south Kashmir. Some areas of Jammu were hit by hails. Moderate snowfall was also reported at Kargil, Zanskar and in the higher reaches of Leh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP